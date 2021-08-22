Weather Forecast For Fitzgerald
FITZGERALD, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0