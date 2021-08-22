Cancel
Fillmore, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Fillmore

Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FILLMORE, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for Fillmore, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fillmore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZORhOH00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

