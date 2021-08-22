Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southbridge, MA

Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Posted by 
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bZORaDC00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 74 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge, MA
151
Followers
567
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southbridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Southbridge, MAPosted by
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Southbridge — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOUTHBRIDGE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Southbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy