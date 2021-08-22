Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lugoff, SC

A rainy Sunday in Lugoff — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LUGOFF, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lugoff Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lugoff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bZOQtqO00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Lugoff, SC
190
Followers
571
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lugoff, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Lugoff, SCPosted by
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Lugoff

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lugoff: Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 29: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 30: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Lugoff, SCPosted by
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Lugoff — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LUGOFF, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lugoff. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy