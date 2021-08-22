Cancel
Westminster, SC

Westminster Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Westminster (SC) Weather Channel
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel
 14 days ago

WESTMINSTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Westminster, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Westminster, SC
