Othello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.