Okatie, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Okatie

Posted by 
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OKATIE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bZOQZNy00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

