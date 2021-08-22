Longs Daily Weather Forecast
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
