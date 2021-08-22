Calabash Weather Forecast
CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
