Calabash, NC

Calabash Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bZOQVr400

  • Sunday, August 22

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Calabash, NC
