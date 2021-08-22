Cancel
Blairsville, GA

A rainy Sunday in Blairsville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Blairsville (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BLAIRSVILLE, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Blairsville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blairsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bZOQPYi00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

