Maxton, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Maxton

Posted by 
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MAXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bZOQOvD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Maxton, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

