Sorrento Daily Weather Forecast
SORRENTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0