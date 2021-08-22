White Hall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE HALL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
