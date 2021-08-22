Cancel
Pembroke, NC

A rainy Sunday in Pembroke — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel
Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PEMBROKE, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pembroke Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pembroke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bZOQGrP00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel

Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel

Pembroke, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

