Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jesup, GA

Jesup Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

JESUP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bZOQCKV00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup, GA
403
Followers
568
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jesup, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy