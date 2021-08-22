Cancel
Mesa, AZ

Mesa is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Mesa (AZ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MESA, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mesa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mesa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bZOQ9lZ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

