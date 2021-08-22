Cancel
Bennettsville, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Bennettsville

Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel
BENNETTSVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bZOQ67O00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

