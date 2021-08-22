Grand Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND JUNCTION, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
