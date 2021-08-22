Cancel
Laurel, DE

Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
LAUREL, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bZOQ0p200

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

