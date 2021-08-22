Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, MS

Batesville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bZOPxL500

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville, MS
419
Followers
568
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy