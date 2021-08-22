Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raeford, NC

Raeford is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(RAEFORD, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Raeford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bZOPugu00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel

Raeford (NC) Weather Channel

Raeford, NC
381
Followers
553
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raeford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Raeford, NCPosted by
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel

Raeford Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Raeford: Saturday, August 28: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 29: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 30: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 31: Mostly sunny then

Comments / 0

Community Policy