Davenport, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Davenport

Posted by 
Davenport (FL) Weather Channel
Davenport (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bZOPqA000

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

