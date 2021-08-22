4-Day Weather Forecast For Davenport

DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.