4-Day Weather Forecast For Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
