Long Beach, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Long Beach

Posted by 
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bZOPjE900

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
