4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0