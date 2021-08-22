4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 80 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.