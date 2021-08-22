Daily Weather Forecast For New York
NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0