Polson, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Polson

Posted by 
Polson Today
Polson Today
 6 days ago

POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bZOPQPE00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • 3 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Polson Today

Polson Today

Polson, MT
