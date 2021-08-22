4-Day Weather Forecast For Polson

POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F 3 to 17 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



