4-Day Weather Forecast For Polson
POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- 3 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0