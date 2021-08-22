Berlin Weather Forecast

BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.