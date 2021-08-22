Berlin Weather Forecast
BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
