Weather Forecast For Yreka
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0