Weather Forecast For Yreka

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Smoke High 88 °F, low 53 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



