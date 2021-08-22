Cancel
Old Town, FL

Sunday rain in Old Town: Ideas to make the most of it

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 6 days ago

(OLD TOWN, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Old Town, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bZOPKM600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

