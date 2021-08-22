Weather Forecast For East. Grand Forks

EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 36 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.