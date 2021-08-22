Weather Forecast For East. Grand Forks
EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
