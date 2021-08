One morning I decided to count the “now hiring” signs to/fro an errand. There were 12 and two job fair signs. I can’t remember when it seemed like every business was hiring. My son who runs several popular 24/7 restaurants in Metro Atlanta said that “COVID relief is killing me.” He has “now hiring” signs on all of his stores but says that they serve little purpose since all businesses have similar signs. He also said that he has had to operate some stores on only one shift because of labor shortages and that his employees are so overworked that he has to breakup disputes between them almost daily. His hope is that once COVID “relief” is over, that his old workers will return and he won’t have to train an entirely new workforce.