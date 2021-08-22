Marshville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSHVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
