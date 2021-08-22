Park Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0