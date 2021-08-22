Park Rapids Daily Weather Forecast

PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



