South Haven, MI

Restoration of SH lighthouse's six portholes begins

By BECKY KARK Editor, general manager
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years ago, the Historical Association of South Haven embarked on an ambitious $300,000 fundraising drive to restore the town’s historic lighthouse. With the goal realized in less than a year and the the popular lakeshore landmark restored to its former glory in 2017, the historical group is now turning its attention to providing light to the interior of the beacon, whose fresnel lens guided sailors to South Haven’s harbor for more than a century.

