Daily Weather Forecast For Hailey
HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
