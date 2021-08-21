Juliana and Camila Mejia of Cada Consult: “Learn and understand SEO”
Learn and understand SEO. SEO is the bridge between a consumer who is searching for products online and reaching your website. SEO acts as the main function in generating traffic to your website. Learn and understand content and advertising. Drawing insights from data and understanding consumer behavior is basically what marketing is. A consumer should be able to relate to the brand’s content. It should be both engaging and informative for the reader, and then go ahead and use that information to target the right audience for a product in your campaign.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0