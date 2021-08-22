Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 6 days ago

(WEST. BRANCH, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Branch Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Branch:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bZOODzy00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

West Branch Digest

West Branch Digest

West Branch, MI
33
Followers
174
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Bastrop, LAPosted by
Bastrop (LA) Weather Channel

Bastrop Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bastrop: Saturday, August 28: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Delhi, LAPosted by
Delhi (LA) Weather Channel

Delhi Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delhi: Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 28: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during

Comments / 0

Community Policy