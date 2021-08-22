Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

SH Schools requires face masks for start of school year

By BECKY KARK Editor, general manager
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

When South Haven Public Schools opens Monday, Aug. 30 for the fall 2021 semester, anyone who enters school buildings will need to wear a face mask. Board of Education members voted unanimously this past Wednesday to follow the district’s Return to School Guidelines, which stipulates that if Van Buren County is within a substantial or high risk level for transmission of the COVID-19 virus and its Delta variant, masks will have to be worn in the district’s buildings.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Buren County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
State
Florida State
City
South Haven, MI
County
Van Buren County, MI
South Haven, MI
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan Education
South Haven, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Face Masks#Sh Schools#Board Of Education#Cdc#Chalkbeat Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
Middle EastFOXBusiness

Who is funding ISIS-K, terror group behind the Kabul airport attack?

An offshoot of the Islamic State accused of orchestrating the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport this week emerged six years ago, despite U.S.-led military efforts to squelch the group – and it has rapidly transformed into a dangerous global terror threat. The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy