SH Schools requires face masks for start of school year
When South Haven Public Schools opens Monday, Aug. 30 for the fall 2021 semester, anyone who enters school buildings will need to wear a face mask. Board of Education members voted unanimously this past Wednesday to follow the district’s Return to School Guidelines, which stipulates that if Van Buren County is within a substantial or high risk level for transmission of the COVID-19 virus and its Delta variant, masks will have to be worn in the district’s buildings.www.heraldpalladium.com
