No injuries in Friday rollover crash

Deming, NM - On August 23, 2021, at around noon the New Mexico State Police was alerted to a single-vehicle rollover on McCan Road near Sunshine Road SE in Deming. The initial investigation indicates a 2006 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Alexa Arely Trevizo, 18, of Deming was traveling south on McCan Rd SE, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times. Both Trevizo and her passenger Amanda Marie Saenz, 18, of Deming were ejected and suffered fatal injuries. Trevizo and Saenz were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.