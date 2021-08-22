No injuries in Friday rollover crash
Three people escaped injury Friday in a two vehicle crash on Highway 83 (Allen Ferry Road). According to Trooper Bobby Johnson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year old MacKenzie Croy of Crossville was traveling east in a Chevy Colorado when a portion of the roadway edge crumbled causing her to overcorrect and cross the center line, striking a westbound Chevy Silverado, driven by 50 year old Michael Herren of Lebanon. 19 year old Willow Stewart of Hermitage was a passenger with Croy, Upon impact Croy’s vehicle overturned coming to a final rest in the roadway on its top.www.wjle.com
