Mcminnville, TN

Man on zero turn injured after his lawnmower was hit by truck

wjle.com
 6 days ago

A man riding a zero turn was injured after his lawn mower was hit by a truck Friday on Highway 56 (McMinnville Highway) in the Shiney Rock area. According to Trooper Wade Meyers of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 87 year old Erby France was on a zero turn lawn mower when he entered the road from his driveway and was hit by a northbound 1999 Chevy Silverado, driven by 40 year old Leoncio Ramirez of McMinnville who was towing two zero turn lawnmowers on a tandem axel trailer. Ramirez said when he saw France he applied his brakes and tried to stop but could not avoid the collision. France was thrown from his lawn mower upon impact and landed in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but was reported to be alert and talking at the time. The truck and trailer jackknifed and went off the northbound side of the road into a ditch.

