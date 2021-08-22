Cancel
Tokyo Paralympics press ahead to allow students to attend

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Plans are afoot to allow tens of thousands of school children to attend the Tokyo Paralympics despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant among teenagers and those even younger who are not vaccinated. All other fans have been banned as they were for the Olympics. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said she will press ahead as long a parents and schools are supportive. The Tokyo organizing committee and the International Paralympic Committee also back the plan and say it is safe. Opposition is coming from the Japanese government’s top medial adviser. Dr. Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary session a few days ago that the current COVID-19 situation “compared to before the Olympics, is significantly worse.”

WorldSand Hills Express

Melissa Stockwell on competing in the Tokyo Paralympics

Melissa Stockwell is returning to represent Team USA, competing in the Paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics this Friday. Her journey began 17 years ago. Stockwell was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s Transportation Corps when she deployed to Iraq in March of 2004. Three weeks later, within seconds, the entire trajectory of her life changed.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long Prioritized Her Mental Health In a Whole New Way Ahead of the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games set to start in Tokyo this week, and American swimmer Jessica Long can hardly contain her excitement. Following a "tough" outing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 — at the time, she had been struggling with an eating disorder as well as shoulder injuries — Long is now feeling "really good" both physically and emotionally. And that's thanks, in part, to prioritizing her wellbeing in a whole new way.
Hawaii StateWDTN

Paralympic gold winning Cedarville alum trains in Hawaii ahead of Tokyo Games

KONA, Hawaii (WDTN) — Grace Norman, a Cedarville alum that won a gold medal in the paralympic triathlon in Rio, is training in Hawaii ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Team USA Paratriathlon plans to spend 10 days training in the heat and humidity of Kona, Hawaii before heading to the Tokyo Paralympics which start August 24. While in Kona, the athletes on Team USA are staying at the official Ironman World Championship Host Hotel — which hosts triathletes every year for the acclaimed event.
Sportsdallassun.com

Indian contingent leaves for Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian contingent for 2020 Paralympics departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a Javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country."Vinod Kumar, Discus thrower, said that people should not be disabled from mind and heart.
Sportsprimenewsghana.com

Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators

Spectators will not be allowed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games because of the city's ongoing struggle with coronavirus, organisers have confirmed. The Japanese government has proposed expanding and extending the country's state of emergency, with the Paralympics beginning on 24 August. "We very much regret that this situation has impacted...
Sportsinsidersport.com

No spectators to attend Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games will go ahead with no spectators, following on from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which were also carried out with limited attendance. Organisers had previously agreed on 8 July that any decision made regarding the issue would occur after the closing ceremony of the Olympic games, with the Paralympics due to start next week on 24 August.
Asiaindustryglobalnews24.com

Japan to allow thousands of school kids and teenagers to attend Paralympics

The Japan government has allowed thousands of school kids and teenagers to attend the Paralympics, to be held in the country from Tuesday. Around 130,000 to 140,000 children are expected to attend the ceremony. All other fans are banned from attending these games. The Paralympics will be expecting around 4,400...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

How to Watch the Tokyo Paralympics

Although the Tokyo Olympics are over, more of the world’s best athletes are gathering in Japan for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. With around 4,500 athletes from over 160 countries participating, the Tokyo Paralympics will be the biggest ever – and watching the action will be easier than ever. Also delayed...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tokyo Paralympics to open in shadow of pandemic

The Tokyo Paralympics open this Tuesday with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, while the coronavirus still threatens Japan, which is facing a sharp increase in infections. The competitions will be held, like the Olympics, with strict sanitary measures that include the absence of spectators at almost all events...
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

Connecticut Paralympic Tracker: How local athletes are doing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

The 2020 Paralympics, which run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, are making historic firsts in the world of inclusive sports this summer. With Paralympians earning the same amount of prize money as their counterparts in the Olympics and medals made to help the visually impaired, along with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the background, this summer’s Games are unlike any other.
Princeton, NJtowntopics.com

PU Grad Student Snyder Headed to Tokyo Paralympics, Moving to Triathlon After Dominating Swimming Events

MAKING A TRI FOR GOLD: Blind athlete Brad Snyder, right, with guide Greg Billington, breaks the tape after winning the 2021 Americas Triathlon Para Championships in late June to book his spot on the U.S. paratriathlon team for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. Snyder, who is currently studying for a Ph.D. at Princeton University’s School of Public Policy and International Affairs, will be competing in Tokyo on July 27 (ET). Snyder, who was blinded when he was wounded in Afghanistan in September 2011 while serving as a Navy lieutenant, previously won gold medals in swimming at the 2102 London Paralympics and 2016 Rio Paralympics. (Photo provided by Sara Snyder)

