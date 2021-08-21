Cancel
Linda Hopkins

R.I.P.: Linda Hopkins, Mother Of Racer John Hopkins

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Christine May Hopkins, the mother of racer John Hopkins, died Friday, August 20th following a battle with cancer. She was 71 years old. Linda Hopkins was recently widowed in 1995 when she made a fateful phone call asking for advice and help with her 15-year-old son John’s racing career. That call led to John […] The post R.I.P.: Linda Hopkins, Mother Of Racer John Hopkins appeared first on Roadracing World Magazine | Motorcycle Riding, Racing & Tech News.

