MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest names in pro football has a message for young players: Part of the game can wait. In a new PSA, Brett Favre urges parents to wait to sign their kids up for tackle football until high school. The push is to reduce the risk of developing CTE, a degenerative brain disease. WCCO learned what’s behind the PSA, and spoke with a district that chose an alternate football focus. Hopkins Football has continued to evolve over the last decade. It currently offers flag, or what’s called flex football, until seventh grade. “There’s definitely a concern out there...