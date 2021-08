Those who follow both Kody Brown of Sister Wives and Dr. Now of My 600-Lb. Life were probably hit with a bit of Deja Vu today. Earlier today, Dr. Now took to his Instagram to announce he was running a promotion on Cameos. The Instagram post revealed a 25 percent off discount on Cameos for the rest of the week. Roughly four hours AFTER Dr. Now posted about this promotion… Kody Brown of Sister Wives also announced he was running the same discount for his fans and followers.