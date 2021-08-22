Postgame Quotes after Baltimore game

RE: The decision to only play offensive starters one series. Yeah, that was just the decision. We were going to play in between five to ten plays. I think they got seven or eight plays. They played that one drive. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to but that is what we ran with, thinking probably ten at the max and they were right there with seven. We got some live reps for them and wanted to get Will [Grier] in there and the rest of the guys.