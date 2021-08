The SN95 chassis was one of the Mustang’s longest-lasting generations. Towards the end, in 2004 there were very few recalls, and almost all had to do with aftermarket lamps. Owners consider the 4.6-liter engine as one of the most reliable engines Ford has ever built, though they weren’t without problems. That said, there are some preventative maintenance owners can do to elongate their Mustang GT’s life. Most of it is simple and cheap, while some of it may require a couple of jack stands and some elbow grease. Staying on top of this maintenance can ensure a 4.6-liter will last to 300,000 miles.