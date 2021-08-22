Cancel
Barca brings in Hayes

By Euroleague.net
euroleague.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Barcelona has added more muscle and shooting range with the signing of forward Nigel Hayes on a one-year contract. Hayes (2.03 meters, 26 years old) arrives from Zalgiris Kaunas, where he played 61 EuroLeague games over the last two seasons and averaged 8.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He started his career with a handful of NBA appearances for several teams before moving to Europe by joining Galatasaray for the 2018-19 season, which saw him average 15.7 points in 10 EuroCup games. The move to Barcelona reunites Hayes with Head Coach Sarunas Jasikevicius after they spent the 2019-20 season together at Zalgiris.

www.euroleague.net

Nigel Hayes
