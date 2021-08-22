Barca brings in Hayes

Friday had a slate of several preseason games featuring teams from the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. UNICS Kazan had its first duel of the summer and it ended with a win against Rodniki, 79-64. John Brown led the way for the winners with 15 points and 6 rebounds, Isaiah Canaan added 14 points, Mario Hezonja posted 9 and 8 rebounds. Later, in Cagliari, Italy, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz won the first semifinal against Napoli 70-75. It was a close ending as the game was tied 69-69 with two minutes to go. With over 20 seconds left, Jayson Granger secured the win with one free throw. Alec Peters led the winners with 16 points, Rokas Giedraitis added 14 and Landry Nnoko had a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards in his debut with Baskonia. In the other semifinal of the tournament, FC Bayern Munich fell to Dinamo Sassari by a single point, 86-85, in a game that was decided in the last plays, when Jason Burnell hit two free throws that sealed the deal with two seconds to go. For Bayern, Andreas Obst led the way with 14 points, DeShaun Thomas added 13 and Vladimir Lucic also added 13. The final of the tournament will be on Saturday between Baskonia and Sassari.