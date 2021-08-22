Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

U.S. recruits commercial airlines to help move Afghanistan evacuees

By Idrees Ali, Susan Heavey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFRSf_0bZNfDXM00

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States has enlisted the help of six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington seeks to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul.

The Pentagon said on Sunday it called up 18 civilian aircraft from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air and others to carry people from temporary locations after they landed on flights from Afghanistan, leaning on the industry it last called on during the Iraq War in 2003.

The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having carrying out the evacuations following the Taliban's swift takeover.

Thousands of people remained outside the Kabul international airport on Sunday hoping to be evacuated as Taliban gunmen beat back crowds. read more

“It’s a program that was designed in the wake of the Berlin airlift after World War Two to use commercial aircraft to augment our airlift capacity,” President Joe Biden said in an address from the White House on Sunday afternoon, adding that airlines voluntarily signed up for the program.

Biden said the flights would bring people from "staging locations" like Qatar and Germany to the United States or a third country. He called it the initial stage of the program.

"None of them will be landing in Kabul," he said.

American Airlines (AAL.O), Atlas Air (AAWW.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and privately held Omni Air will provide three aircraft each. There are also two from Hawaiian Airlines (HA.O), and four from United Airlines (UAL.O).

American and Delta said they would start relief flights on Monday and, along with other carriers, welcomed the call to aid the U.S. military amid the humanitarian crisis.

"American ... is proud to fulfill its duty to help the U.S. military scale this humanitarian and diplomatic rescue mission. The images from Afghanistan are heartbreaking," it said in a statement.

Biden said the operation should have only a minimal effect on commercial flights.

Delta said its commercial operations were unaffected, while American said it "will work to minimize the impact to customers as the airline temporarily removes these aircraft from our operation." United said it was still assessing the impact but expected it "to be minimal."

Atlas Air said it would carry evacuees to the United States "and will be standing by should additional capacity be needed."

'CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET'

In the past 24 hours, about 3,900 people have been evacuated from Kabul on 35 coalition aircraft, including commercial airlines, and 3,900 others on 23 U.S. military flights, according to the White House. Altogether, about 25,100 people have been evacuated since Aug. 14, it added.

Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, operated a flight from Isa Air Base to Dulles International Airport outside Washington as part of the evacuation efforts, Bahrain's government's media office, NCC, said on Sunday.

The United States last utilized the "Civil Reserve Air Fleet" in the period leading up to and including the invasion of Iraq and prior to that, the 1991 Gulf War.

The limited number of aircraft is just one of the issues facing the evacuation from Afghanistan that has evacuees being sent to a dozen countries. read more

Officials have said they are also frustrated with slow processing by the Department of Homeland Security and State Department, and there is increasing concern about security in Kabul.

The United States and its allies have brought in several thousand troops to manage the evacuations of foreign citizens and vulnerable Afghans, but have stayed away from areas outside of the Kabul airport.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN the United States had "secured the capacity to get large numbers of Americans safe passage through the airport and onto the airfield" in Afghanistan, but gave no details.

Last week, the U.S. military used three military helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Kabul airport from a building just 650 feet (200 m)away. Officials say that type of operation is expected to continue.

Biden said he directed the State Department to contact Americans stranded in Afghanistan by phone, email and other means and that the United States was “executing a plan” to move them to the Kabul airport.

“I will say again today what I’ve said before: Any American who wants to get home will get home," Biden said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Gulf Air#Americans#Afghans#Pentagon#Taliban#Swift#Atlas Air#Delta Air Lines#Omni Air#Hawaiian Airlines#The White House#Ncc#Cnn#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Lifestylepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Flight Attendants Working Afghan Evacuation Flights Told to Pack Their Own Water as 12-Hour Delays at Dulles Reported

Flight attendants working on Afghanistan evacuation flights have been advised to pack their own supplies of water, disposable gloves and sanitation wipes after delays caused by a bottleneck at Washington Dulles International Airport saw Afghan refugees waiting on planes for between 8 to 12 hours after arriving from U.S. military bases in Europe and the Middle East.
Aerospace & DefenseWJTV.com

C-17 cargo jet leaving Afghanistan was carrying more evacuees — a lot more — than initially thought, USAF confirms

(NEXSTAR) – A C-17 cargo plane that left from Afghanistan on Aug. 15 was not actually carrying 640 evacuees, despite a previous report by the Department of Defense. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command issued a correction several days after the flight left Kabul’s airport, explaining that the original count didn’t include children.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Video appears to show Taliban ‘test-driving’ captured Air Force Blackhawk helicopter

A video of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter taxiing on the ground at the Kandahar Airport in southeastern Afghanistan has emerged after the Taliban seized control of up to 200,000 firearms, 20,000 Humvees and hundreds of aircraft that were financed by the US for the Afghan army.In the video, however, it was not clear who was behind the controls, and it doesn’t show the UH-60 Blackhawk flying or taking off the ground.The one-minute video, shared on Twitter, shows the $6mn Blackhawk helicopter — described as having been captured from Afghan security forces — moving along the tarmac at a seemingly...
U.S. Politicsnwaonline.com

Biden dug in on Afghanistan deadline, official states

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his deadline next week for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan, an administration official said Tuesday. The decision is seen as reflecting a growing fear of extremist attacks at the Kabul airport but also opens Biden to domestic political complaints of caving to Taliban demands and of potentially leaving some Americans and Afghan allies behind.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

United Airlines completes first Afghanistan rescue mission

United Airlines has completed its first flight as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which is assisting in the effort to evacuate American citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. The flight landed at Dulles International Airport with approximately 340 American military personnel,...
PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan, an administration official said Tuesday. The decision reflects in part the U.S. military’s concern about heightened security threats to the massive airlift that began ten days ago. A...
Aerospace & Defensenonpareilonline.com

Afghanistan veterans disappointed in U.S. handling of withdrawal

Local veterans who served in Afghanistan are disappointed in the United States’ last-minute attempt to evacuate Americans and Afghan partners from the embattled nation before American troops are gone. Jimmy Lewis, an Abraham Lincoln High School alumnus and Air Force veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan twice, believes the U.S....
U.S. PoliticsKVIA

State Dept. says 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan yet

UPDATE: WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that there are approximately 1,500 people who may be Americans left in Afghanistan, adding that when evacuation operations began, there was a population of as many as 6,000 American citizens in the country who wanted to leave. Blinken...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Radio

Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. ramped up its round-the-clock airlift of evacuees from Afghanistan to its highest level yet on Tuesday, but President Joe Biden faced a pressing decision on whether to shut down the massive military airlifts in a week, as the Taliban are insisting. Biden has been...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. on Pace to Complete Afghan Pullout by Aug 31, Biden Told G7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Tuesday that the United States is on pace to complete the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 depending on cooperation from the Taliban, the White House said. Biden sent thousands of U.S. troops to the Kabul airport after the Taliban...

Comments / 12

Community Policy