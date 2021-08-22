RSL Falls at Rapids

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colorado. “The set piece on the first goal allowed was the only thing that we did badly today as a team. We were not good enough there, we lost a little bit of focus. I thought the team had a fantastic night, in many ways our best game of the year as far as character, running, football and commitment. With the second goal, Galvan gets it on his left and whips it in. We probably could’ve done better in that situation. They did well, but I thought we were doing well as well. We created multiple opportunities and closed the game off well with a lot of pinning them back, but we just weren’t able to get the second goal. Actually, I thought we got the second goal, but they took one away from us.”