Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W. Many kiddos in NWA and the River Valley are heading back to school today, so parents you may have questions on how each school district plans to keep students safe this year. Our news team has done a great job on reporting on mask policies, school bus safety and more. Check out “Back to Class,” where you’ll see interviews from local superintendents and tips from health professionals as well as a list of school start dates and additional information you need to know.